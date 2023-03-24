Sign up
Photo 3372
Synchronised judging
Today, we went to see a friend who was competing at a miniature horse show. This is not the person we came to see compete, but we were cracking up at these two judges as they seemed to be doing synchronised judging...but of what?
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
1
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3373
photos
181
followers
122
following
924% complete
3366
3367
3368
3369
3370
3371
3372
3373
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
25th March 2023 9:36am
Tags
horses
,
miniature
,
competition
,
judging
Peter
ace
Well spotted and captured Dianne, made me smile, Fav:)
March 25th, 2023
