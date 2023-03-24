Previous
Next
Synchronised judging by dide
Photo 3372

Synchronised judging

Today, we went to see a friend who was competing at a miniature horse show. This is not the person we came to see compete, but we were cracking up at these two judges as they seemed to be doing synchronised judging...but of what?
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
924% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter ace
Well spotted and captured Dianne, made me smile, Fav:)
March 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise