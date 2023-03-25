Previous
Next
Varsity by dide
Photo 3373

Varsity

Chad at hockey today ready for a shot at goal. This one didn't go in, but the team won 5-0 and were working well together in their first official game of the season.
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
924% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise