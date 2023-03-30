Previous
Next
Harvest time by dide
Photo 3378

Harvest time

Time to harvest the maize at our place - It is pretty dry and dusty!
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
925% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
It looks amazing with that light!
March 30th, 2023  
Brian ace
Great timing and POV.
March 30th, 2023  
Zenobia Southcombe
Love the lighting on the maize dust storm!
March 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise