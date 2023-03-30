Sign up
Photo 3378
Harvest time
Time to harvest the maize at our place - It is pretty dry and dusty!
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Comments
3
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
machinery
,
harvest
,
maize
Diana
ace
It looks amazing with that light!
March 30th, 2023
Brian
ace
Great timing and POV.
March 30th, 2023
Zenobia Southcombe
Love the lighting on the maize dust storm!
March 30th, 2023
