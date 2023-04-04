Sign up
Photo 3383
Awhitu sunrise
Another image from one of my favourite places to camp - Awhitu Regional Park.
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
4
3
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
19th March 2023 6:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
awhitu
,
awhitu-regonal-park
Korcsog Károly
ace
Very nice shot!
April 4th, 2023
Leli
ace
Beautiful scene.
April 4th, 2023
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture and scene, I can understand why it is a favourite place!
April 4th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Beautiful morning glow….going to be a fabulous day!
April 4th, 2023
