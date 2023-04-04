Previous
Awhitu sunrise by dide
Photo 3383

Awhitu sunrise

Another image from one of my favourite places to camp - Awhitu Regional Park.
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Korcsog Károly ace
Very nice shot!
April 4th, 2023  
Leli ace
Beautiful scene.
April 4th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture and scene, I can understand why it is a favourite place!
April 4th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Beautiful morning glow….going to be a fabulous day!
April 4th, 2023  
