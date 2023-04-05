Previous
Wheels day by dide
Wheels day

The kids had a great time at school today, as they were allowed to bring their bikes, scooters and roller blades to school. It was heaps of fun and some of those kids are pretty skilled.
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Dianne

@dide
