The explorer by dide
Photo 3397

The explorer

Isn't it wonderful to be two? Rudy enjoyed his stay at Ambury Regional Park and loved finding and looking at all the animals. The evening before, Janet the pig had escaped and needed to be herded back to her paddock.
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
John Falconer ace
Looks like a fun time. Great collage.
April 18th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful collage
April 18th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a great collage. He is such a busy boy
April 18th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice collage of your days outing was he tired at days end ?
April 18th, 2023  
