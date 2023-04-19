Previous
Do lemon trees have ears? by dide
Photo 3398

Do lemon trees have ears?

Our very old windswept and borer ridden lemon tree had very few fruit last year. I have planted a new one and threatened to cut this one down. Maybe it heard me! Look at all those lemons about to ripen.
19th April 2023 19th Apr 23

Dianne

@dide
