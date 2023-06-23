Previous
Winter flowers by dide
Winter flowers

The weather has been so strange, that some of the hydrangeas are still flowering in the middle of the winter.
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

Dianne

@dide
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
June 23rd, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Those hydrangeas are so lovely! It really hasn't been cold this year!
June 23rd, 2023  
Peter ace
Lovely composition, lighting and framing Dianne:)
June 23rd, 2023  
