Photo 3464
Harry
Harry always goes crazy when Josh feeds out a bale of hay. Unfortunately I just missed him tossing it about, but caught him with his crown of hay.
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
24th June 2023 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rural
,
bull
,
hay
,
farm
,
long-horn
Maggiemae
ace
Is it a Scottish Highland cattle beast? Neat capture!
June 24th, 2023
Dianne
He's a Texan longhorn with such lovely markings.
June 24th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
June 24th, 2023
Brian
ace
Great capture
June 24th, 2023
