Photo 3465
Fun times
What more can I say - grandkids are such fun to have around!
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
rural
farm
grandchildren
Diana
ace
Wonderful collage of the little ones. You are so blessed to have them close by, I see mine once a year.
June 26th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
June 26th, 2023
Dianne
@ludwigsdiana
That must be so hard. Yes - we are so lucky to have them nearby.
June 26th, 2023
