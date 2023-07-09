Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3479
Helping
At this time of the year, farmers are usually break feeding the stock, so lots of time is spent shifting fences. My little niece loves to be part of the action and is becoming really helpful.
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3479
photos
179
followers
120
following
953% complete
View this month »
3472
3473
3474
3475
3476
3477
3478
3479
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
6th July 2023 10:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
cows
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice farm scene
July 9th, 2023
Diana
ace
A farmer in the making :-)
July 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close