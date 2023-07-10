Sign up
Photo 3480
The contrast
While out having a fun time exploring and a photo shoot the other day, I loved the contrast of the neighbour's old rusted truck and the fresh sunflowers.
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
5th July 2023 3:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
old
,
rust
,
truck
,
sunflowers
Lou Ann
ace
Lovely! I do love the color of the truck as well. We enjoy sunflowers here too.
July 10th, 2023
Dianne
@louannwarren
they are such cheerful flowers - like a vase of sunshine! Even better that these ones were picked in the middle of a wet dreary winter.
July 10th, 2023
