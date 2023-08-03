Previous
Proud Harley owners by dide
Proud Harley owners

These guys were part of a large group of proud Harley owners in Thames a couple of weeks ago. I was even brave enough to ask them to line up so I could get a nice shot of their jackets.
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
August 3rd, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
I like that they are all grey heads! Cool jackets.
August 3rd, 2023  
Babs ace
I bet loved the attention
August 3rd, 2023  
