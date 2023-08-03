Sign up
Previous
Photo 3504
Proud Harley owners
These guys were part of a large group of proud Harley owners in Thames a couple of weeks ago. I was even brave enough to ask them to line up so I could get a nice shot of their jackets.
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
3
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
9
9
Comments
3
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
23rd July 2023 10:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
harley
,
hog
,
thames
,
motorbikes
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
August 3rd, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
I like that they are all grey heads! Cool jackets.
August 3rd, 2023
Babs
ace
I bet loved the attention
August 3rd, 2023
