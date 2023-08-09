Sign up
Photo 3510
More road works
As per usual, I am in a flap about what to enter in the Camera Club competition. The topic this month is 'Mundane'. I am sure road works in the city is certainly mundane...
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
3
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
city
mundane
road-works
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and reflections, lovely colours and textures.
August 9th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Interesting capture and reflections
August 9th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
does this say "Moscow" in the Russian language? great puddle reflection!
August 9th, 2023
