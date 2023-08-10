Previous
Farm boy by dide
Farm boy

Brooke and the kids came to our place today. Ru just loves to get out on the farm and makes the most of his visits. He loves the animals and going to 'help' Uncle Josh.
Dianne

@dide
Diana ace
A beautiful collage filled with such precious shots!
August 10th, 2023  
Brian ace
Adorable collection. fav
August 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A delightful collage
August 10th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful collage
August 10th, 2023  
