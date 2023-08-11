Sign up
Previous
Photo 3512
The farm kids
All three grandkids feature here. It is so nice to have them come and spend time on the farm. Although, the littlest one did fall asleep on the job! It won't be long until he is lining up for a ride on the motorbike too.
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
kids
,
rural
,
farm
,
grandchildren
julia
ace
Cute shots..
August 11th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a cute collage
August 11th, 2023
