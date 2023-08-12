Sign up
Photo 3513
Netball
We got to see Jodi's netball today. We seem to have missed lots of hockey and netball this year...Their team had a really good win and it wasn't raining!
12th August 2023
12th Aug 23
2
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
winter
sport
netball
Joan Robillard
ace
Lots of action shots
August 12th, 2023
Diana
ace
A fabulous collage of a wonderful sport! I played ever since my school days and almost until I got married!
August 12th, 2023
