Netball by dide
Netball

We got to see Jodi's netball today. We seem to have missed lots of hockey and netball this year...Their team had a really good win and it wasn't raining!
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

Joan Robillard ace
Lots of action shots
August 12th, 2023  
Diana ace
A fabulous collage of a wonderful sport! I played ever since my school days and almost until I got married!
August 12th, 2023  
