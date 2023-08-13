Sign up
Previous
Photo 3514
Josh
More winter sport today. This time it is Josh playing field hockey. His team had a bye yesterday, but today the team in the next grade up were needing extra players, so he got the call-up... A good game which ended in a 4 all draw.
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
2
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3514
photos
174
followers
119
following
3507
3508
3509
3510
3511
3512
3513
3514
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
13th August 2023 8:25pm
winter
,
hockey
,
sport
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Turf hockey is a really fast game which is good to watch.
August 13th, 2023
Diana
ace
Great collage of this fabulous action sport!
August 13th, 2023
