More winter sport today. This time it is Josh playing field hockey. His team had a bye yesterday, but today the team in the next grade up were needing extra players, so he got the call-up... A good game which ended in a 4 all draw.
Delwyn Barnett ace
Turf hockey is a really fast game which is good to watch.
August 13th, 2023  
Diana ace
Great collage of this fabulous action sport!
August 13th, 2023  
