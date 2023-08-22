Previous
Into the sun by dide
Photo 3523

Into the sun

An image from when we visited the small town of Thames. This was an accidental effect on the image, but I quite like it.
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
965% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
It looks amazing, I love the colourful flares!
August 22nd, 2023  
Brian ace
Works for me also. Well done Dianne. fav
August 22nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
August 22nd, 2023  
Peter ace
Nicely captured against the the light, lens flare can give some interesting results sometimes can’t it Dianne:)
August 22nd, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Great outcome albeit accidental
August 22nd, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
It is very effective.
August 22nd, 2023  
julia ace
Lens flared to your advantage.. Great effect..
August 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise