Previous
Photo 3523
Into the sun
An image from when we visited the small town of Thames. This was an accidental effect on the image, but I quite like it.
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
7
4
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3523
photos
174
followers
120
following
965% complete
3516
3517
3518
3519
3520
3521
3522
3523
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
23rd July 2023 2:31pm
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
silhouette
,
sunshine
,
thames
,
para-glider
Diana
ace
It looks amazing, I love the colourful flares!
August 22nd, 2023
Brian
ace
Works for me also. Well done Dianne. fav
August 22nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
August 22nd, 2023
Peter
ace
Nicely captured against the the light, lens flare can give some interesting results sometimes can’t it Dianne:)
August 22nd, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Great outcome albeit accidental
August 22nd, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
It is very effective.
August 22nd, 2023
julia
ace
Lens flared to your advantage.. Great effect..
August 22nd, 2023
