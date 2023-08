Blue sky!

Yesterday and today we have had some blue sky and sunshine. It is quite a change. It made the flags at school stand out as they were blowing in the wind. Here is an explanation about the flag on the right.

The Tino Rangatiratanga flag, also known as the national Māori flag, is used to represent the Māori people of New Zealand. In 2009, the Tino Rangatiratanga flag was selected as the national Māori flag after a nationwide consultation. It was first revealed on Waitangi Day in 1990.