Just chilling by dide
Photo 3528

Just chilling

I got to spend time with these two cuties today. They love to get out onto the deck to play and it’s so nice out there when the sun shines, even in winter.
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Peter ace
Two lovely ginger tops enjoying their day another family album capture Dianne:)
August 27th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Sweet
August 27th, 2023  
Babs ace
Aw they are so sweet
August 27th, 2023  
