Previous
Photo 3528
Just chilling
I got to spend time with these two cuties today. They love to get out onto the deck to play and it’s so nice out there when the sun shines, even in winter.
27th August 2023
27th Aug 23
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
365
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
27th August 2023 3:09pm
granddaughter
grandchildren
grandson
Peter
ace
Two lovely ginger tops enjoying their day another family album capture Dianne:)
August 27th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Sweet
August 27th, 2023
Babs
ace
Aw they are so sweet
August 27th, 2023
