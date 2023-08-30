Previous
More reflections by dide
Photo 3531

More reflections

Another from the street photography workshop a few weeks ago. I loved the reflections in this second storey window. Things have been a bit hectic to get out and take photos... roll on the weekend!
30th August 2023 30th Aug 23

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
967% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
They are gorgeous and make a wonderful abstract 👌🏼
August 30th, 2023  
Peter ace
Beautiful reflected light and colours well spotted and captured Dianne, Fav:)
August 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise