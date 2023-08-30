Sign up
Previous
Photo 3531
More reflections
Another from the street photography workshop a few weeks ago. I loved the reflections in this second storey window. Things have been a bit hectic to get out and take photos... roll on the weekend!
30th August 2023
30th Aug 23
2
2
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
15th July 2023 11:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
city
,
auckland
Diana
ace
They are gorgeous and make a wonderful abstract 👌🏼
August 30th, 2023
Peter
ace
Beautiful reflected light and colours well spotted and captured Dianne, Fav:)
August 30th, 2023
