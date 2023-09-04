Previous
The adventurer by dide
The adventurer

Ever since he was a kid, our son Jesse has enjoyed challenges and adventures. Tomorrow he is off to China to compete in the Wulong team’s adventure race. A 3 day gruelling event. Go Jesse - we are proud of you.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?fbclid=IwAR39tVHDplMRw9orshGpkYynqJ7BTaGIgVHGOTVe19JFK42iqdzTBqorwGs_aem_AUGb6cbjzDyXJ9cJZs8JkbTxLpjOmyS1qNlBgRgLWC1uAnjb9POVJCHDisJ1RxfLA4U&v=HZ1p2RmWy0Y&feature=youtu.be
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

Dianne

@dide
winghong_ho
Wow, that is a wonderful event. Thank you for your video.
September 4th, 2023  
Diana ace
Oh how amazing that is, wishing him all the luck he needs.
September 4th, 2023  
Peter ace
Amazing adventure good luck Jesse thanks for the link it looks like one tough event for sure Dianne:)
September 4th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Sounds amazing wishing him all the best
September 4th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fingers crossed
September 4th, 2023  
Wylie ace
fab shot.
September 4th, 2023  
Brian ace
Wow! Go Jesse! Thanks for sharing Dianne.
September 4th, 2023  
