Previous
Photo 3536
The adventurer
Ever since he was a kid, our son Jesse has enjoyed challenges and adventures. Tomorrow he is off to China to compete in the Wulong team’s adventure race. A 3 day gruelling event. Go Jesse - we are proud of you.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?fbclid=IwAR39tVHDplMRw9orshGpkYynqJ7BTaGIgVHGOTVe19JFK42iqdzTBqorwGs_aem_AUGb6cbjzDyXJ9cJZs8JkbTxLpjOmyS1qNlBgRgLWC1uAnjb9POVJCHDisJ1RxfLA4U&v=HZ1p2RmWy0Y&feature=youtu.be
4th September 2023
4th Sep 23
7
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
race
,
farm
,
son
winghong_ho
Wow, that is a wonderful event. Thank you for your video.
September 4th, 2023
Diana
ace
Oh how amazing that is, wishing him all the luck he needs.
September 4th, 2023
Peter
ace
Amazing adventure good luck Jesse thanks for the link it looks like one tough event for sure Dianne:)
September 4th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Sounds amazing wishing him all the best
September 4th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fingers crossed
September 4th, 2023
Wylie
ace
fab shot.
September 4th, 2023
Brian
ace
Wow! Go Jesse! Thanks for sharing Dianne.
September 4th, 2023
