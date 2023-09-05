Sign up
Previous
Photo 3537
Just like that
And just like that, this little button turned one today. Little Ida is a very sweet kid and is very close to starting to walk, is very vocal and a great climber.
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
7
3
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3537
photos
173
followers
120
following
969% complete
View this month »
3530
3531
3532
3533
3534
3535
3536
3537
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Taken
3rd September 2023 6:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
birthday
,
granddaughter
,
one-year-old
Wylie
ace
A lovely family portrait to keep!
September 5th, 2023
Brian
ace
Gorgeous portrait for the family album.
September 5th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely photo of the little family !
September 5th, 2023
Sarah Bremner
ace
Beautiful... these early years go so fast 💛
September 5th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful family portrait
September 5th, 2023
julia
ace
Great family pic.. Happy birthday Ida.
September 5th, 2023
Diana
ace
A stunning family portrait, she is just too adorable. Happy Birthday Ida :-)
September 5th, 2023
