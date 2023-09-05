Previous
Just like that by dide
And just like that, this little button turned one today. Little Ida is a very sweet kid and is very close to starting to walk, is very vocal and a great climber.
Dianne

@dide
Wylie ace
A lovely family portrait to keep!
September 5th, 2023  
Brian ace
Gorgeous portrait for the family album.
September 5th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely photo of the little family !
September 5th, 2023  
Sarah Bremner ace
Beautiful... these early years go so fast 💛
September 5th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful family portrait
September 5th, 2023  
julia ace
Great family pic.. Happy birthday Ida.
September 5th, 2023  
Diana ace
A stunning family portrait, she is just too adorable. Happy Birthday Ida :-)
September 5th, 2023  
