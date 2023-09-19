Sign up
Previous
Photo 3551
Remnants
On our way home from Waihi on the weekend, we stopped and had a wander around an old gold mining area. It is amazing the materials that were carted into remote areas long before big machinery was available.
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
2
2
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
rust
,
karangahake
,
goldmining
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely find - love the rusty colours and textures on these iron rings!
September 19th, 2023
haskar
ace
Nice find. Beautiful textures and tones.
September 19th, 2023
