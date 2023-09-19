Previous
Remnants by dide
Photo 3551

Remnants

On our way home from Waihi on the weekend, we stopped and had a wander around an old gold mining area. It is amazing the materials that were carted into remote areas long before big machinery was available.
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

Dianne

@dide
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely find - love the rusty colours and textures on these iron rings!
September 19th, 2023  
haskar ace
Nice find. Beautiful textures and tones.
September 19th, 2023  
