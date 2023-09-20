Previous
Photo 3552

Learning

This little guy is holidaying in Crete and learning how to roll spaghetti onto his fork. I just loved this pic his mum sent me.
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

Dianne

@dide
Diana
This is as cute as it gets, quite a tricky job for such a little guy.
September 20th, 2023  
Brian
Adorable - love the concentration on his face. fav
September 20th, 2023  
Pat Knowles
I can’t even do that!! That’s such a great photo! Fave.
September 20th, 2023  
Boxplayer
Fun
September 20th, 2023  
Babs
He is doing very well. Love the concentration on his face.
September 20th, 2023  
Carole G
Great photo, mum nailed it
September 20th, 2023  
Dawn
Cute
September 20th, 2023  
