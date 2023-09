Chicken tricks

For Ag Day, the some of the children rear chickens. Their competition is for rearing (how well the chicken looks, weighs and overall health). Calling (where the children have to get the chicken to run to them from about 5 metres away) and then they also have to have the chicken perform a trick! The bottom right photo shows the winner - the chicken going through the black hole and into space. He had trained the chicken to respond to a clicker and a yellow dot - and what's more it worked!