Cousins

These two are only 4 months apart. Now that Quinn is crawling, he can keep up with Ida. It’s nice to see them together, but they don’t really play yet.

It has been really windy today, although very little rain (unlike up north and the east coast). But our power has been off for 15 hours!! How reliant we are on power… I had the bread rising in the tins first thing this morning and had to visit our son’s place to cook it. Luckily they live nearby!