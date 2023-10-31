Previous
Me and my dogs by dide
Me and my dogs

This was taken when we were away at Waihi Beach and Anzac Bay a few weeks ago. It was interesting that the dogs were so placid and enjoyed being taken about on the paddle boards.
Dianne

Brian ace
Peaceful scene
October 31st, 2023  
