Previous
Photo 3593
Me and my dogs
This was taken when we were away at Waihi Beach and Anzac Bay a few weeks ago. It was interesting that the dogs were so placid and enjoyed being taken about on the paddle boards.
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
16th September 2023 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
dogs
,
paddle-boards
,
anzac-bay
,
waihi-beach
Brian
ace
Peaceful scene
October 31st, 2023
