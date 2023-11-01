Rehearsal

I have had a busy week at school, including an overnight stay with the kapahaka group on the school grounds. Kapahaka and waiata are traditional Maori dance and song. The young group was rehearsing for a performance the next day and they worked so hard practising into the evening. They looked so funny rehearsing in their mufti and their 'oodies'. It all paid off, as they did so well at the festival and sang louder than some of the bigger groups. I must add that I have no skills to tutor this group, but made myself useful in the kitchen feeding all those hungry mouths.