Photo 3595
Spring
I was having a wander around the new tree planting and discovered some of the small Manuka (tea tree) have even managed to produce some flowers. It is exciting to see some new growth happening too.
2nd November 2023
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
3rd November 2023 5:02pm
tree
flowers
manuka
tea-tree
