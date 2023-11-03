Previous
Maize seedlings by dide
Maize seedlings

The maize is through and looking good. We had some rain today and the air is warmer, so the crop should be flying out of the ground.
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Dianne

@dide
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
November 3rd, 2023  
Brian ace
Awesome
November 3rd, 2023  
