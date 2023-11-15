Sign up
Previous
Photo 3608
Slalom
It's quite a skill to manoeuvre the horse and cart around a slalom course.
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3608
photos
171
followers
120
following
988% complete
View this month »
3601
3602
3603
3604
3605
3606
3607
3608
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
4th November 2023 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
horse
,
cart
,
clevedon-show
John Falconer
ace
Lovely shot.
November 15th, 2023
Peter
ace
Lovely action capture Dianne it really suites the monochrome tones:)
November 15th, 2023
