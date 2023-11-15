Previous
Slalom by dide
Photo 3608

Slalom

It's quite a skill to manoeuvre the horse and cart around a slalom course.
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Dianne

@dide
Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Lovely shot.
November 15th, 2023  
Peter ace
Lovely action capture Dianne it really suites the monochrome tones:)
November 15th, 2023  
