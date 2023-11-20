Previous
A boy and the beach by dide
Photo 3613

A boy and the beach

A week ago at Mangawhai. I love the timelessness of this image in sepia. Rudy was having such a nice time just doing his own thing.
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Dianne

@dide
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful timeless capture, Dianne.
November 20th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and tone.
November 20th, 2023  
Brigette ace
Can't beat a bucket and spade at the beach.
November 20th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh this is so lovely - great pov
November 20th, 2023  
