Photo 3613
A boy and the beach
A week ago at Mangawhai. I love the timelessness of this image in sepia. Rudy was having such a nice time just doing his own thing.
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
sand
,
beach
,
boy
,
mangawhai
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful timeless capture, Dianne.
November 20th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and tone.
November 20th, 2023
Brigette
ace
Can't beat a bucket and spade at the beach.
November 20th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh this is so lovely - great pov
November 20th, 2023
