Winning! by dide
Photo 3614

Winning!

Another image from the Clevedon Show. We have 'environmental portraits' as one of the set subjects for Camera Club next year... I loved watching these talented drivers negotiating their way through the cones.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Dianne

@dide
990% complete

