Previous
An office with a view by dide
Photo 3615

An office with a view

Josh gets to work in some amazing places, but I'm not sure he gets to admire the view from his 'office' as he has to concentrate on his work...
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
990% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
Carrie and Brooke - this is the paddock just in front of Liam's place. They get a very similar view.
November 22nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful view
November 22nd, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Fabulous office. Except when it rains, or snows, or freezes, or blows, or it’s a heatwave!! Wait a minute. It’s an enclosed cabin. He’s working indoors!
Great shot.
November 22nd, 2023  
Peter ace
Lovely rural scene beautifully captured Dianne, I’m sure Josh appreciates his surroundings everyday:)
November 22nd, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
The best office of all! Lovely scene!
November 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise