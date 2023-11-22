Sign up
Previous
Photo 3615
An office with a view
Josh gets to work in some amazing places, but I'm not sure he gets to admire the view from his 'office' as he has to concentrate on his work...
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
5
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3615
photos
169
followers
119
following
3608
3609
3610
3611
3612
3613
3614
3615
Views 9
9
5
1
365
Canon EOS 6D
Taken: 22nd November 2023 5:45pm
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
tractor
,
bales
,
silage
Dianne
Carrie and Brooke - this is the paddock just in front of Liam's place. They get a very similar view.
November 22nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful view
November 22nd, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous office. Except when it rains, or snows, or freezes, or blows, or it’s a heatwave!! Wait a minute. It’s an enclosed cabin. He’s working indoors!
Great shot.
November 22nd, 2023
Peter
ace
Lovely rural scene beautifully captured Dianne, I’m sure Josh appreciates his surroundings everyday:)
November 22nd, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
The best office of all! Lovely scene!
November 22nd, 2023
close
365 Project
close
Great shot.