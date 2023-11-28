Previous
A gift by dide
Photo 3621

A gift

This lovely little rose was given to me by my lovely neighbour, three years ago when my mum died. It has such a lovely scent and is doing well, with lots of flowers this year.
28th November 2023

Dianne

@dide
