Photo 3620
Nature study
Small children look at the world with such inquisitive minds. I loved the way Quinn was studying this little piece of stick. We spent ages today sitting in the shade under the plum tree and he found so many things to study.
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
Dianne
@dide
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
27th November 2023 11:51am
nature
outside
stick
grandson
grandchild
Brian
ace
Adorable
November 27th, 2023
