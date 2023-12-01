Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3624
49 years on...
We had a lovely dinner tonight with some school mates. Every so often we get together with the class of '74 - our final secondary school year. There's always lots of laughs. That's me in the middle row on the left.
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3624
photos
168
followers
118
following
992% complete
View this month »
3617
3618
3619
3620
3621
3622
3623
3624
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
1st December 2023 8:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
school
,
reunion
,
7th-form
Lou Ann
ace
School reunions are always the best, so nice to catch up with everyone! I know there must be more to the story of the “paddle” they are holding. ☺️
December 1st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close