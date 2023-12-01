Previous
49 years on... by dide
49 years on...

We had a lovely dinner tonight with some school mates. Every so often we get together with the class of '74 - our final secondary school year. There's always lots of laughs. That's me in the middle row on the left.
Dianne

Lou Ann ace
School reunions are always the best, so nice to catch up with everyone! I know there must be more to the story of the “paddle” they are holding. ☺️
December 1st, 2023  
