Previous
One today by dide
Photo 3655

One today

Our little grandson turned one today. It was a bit tricky to keep the birthday candle going as we were outside. He’s such a happy wee guy.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1001% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Happy first birtday
January 1st, 2024  
Brian ace
Happy 1st birthday and HNY
January 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise