Monarchs by dide
Monarchs

We have lots of monarch butterfly caterpillars that are rapidly turning into chrysalis. Some of them might not make it, as they have stripped the large swan plant almost bare.
Today I realised that I have just completed 10 years on this 365 project!
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Diana ace
Such an awesome collage of these wonderful captures! Congratulations on completing 10 years of wonderful photography here :-)
December 31st, 2023  
