Photo 3653

Awhi

Last year, Josh planted sunflower plants around the maize crop. He didn't this year, but a few random seeds have germinated. Today my great niece Awhi managed to find a lovely big flower and it even matches her hat!
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
December 30th, 2023  
Brian ace
Glorious
December 30th, 2023  
