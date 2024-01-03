Sign up
Photo 3657
All in a day's work
We haven't much in the way of grass, because most of the land has been put into maize cropping. This tiny paddock was cut a couple of days ago and made into silage today. This will be used in the winter.
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3657
photos
165
followers
118
following
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
crop
,
baling
,
silage
