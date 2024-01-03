Previous
All in a day's work by dide
All in a day's work

We haven't much in the way of grass, because most of the land has been put into maize cropping. This tiny paddock was cut a couple of days ago and made into silage today. This will be used in the winter.
Dianne

@dide
