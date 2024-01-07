Sign up
Previous
Photo 3661
Bad hair day
This gull was busy preening and ruffling its feathers. Looks like a bad hair day!
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
3
2
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
6th January 2024 5:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
gull
,
omana
,
omana-regional-park
Brigette
ace
Or perhaps he’s avante guarde
January 7th, 2024
Babs
ace
He does look rather ruffled
January 7th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a lovely fluffy guy!
January 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
