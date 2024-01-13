Previous
The Springboard by dide
Photo 3667

The Springboard

Another discipline in the woodchopping events. This time, the springboard where the chopper has to balance on a board high off the ground. Jesse loves this event (and the 'tree' event which is even higher). He had a great win.
13th January 2024

Dianne

Diana ace
Amazing action shot, he sure does look fit!
January 14th, 2024  
