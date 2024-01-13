Sign up
Photo 3667
The Springboard
Another discipline in the woodchopping events. This time, the springboard where the chopper has to balance on a board high off the ground. Jesse loves this event (and the 'tree' event which is even higher). He had a great win.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
chopping
,
wood-chopping
,
puhoi
,
spring-board
Diana
ace
Amazing action shot, he sure does look fit!
January 14th, 2024
