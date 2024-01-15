Previous
The minicyclist by dide
The minicyclist

Jodi and Quinn arrived to see us last evening. It was Quinn's first time on the bike and he absolutely loved it. I can see it becoming a regular happening. As long as they were moving, he was happy.
Dianne

@dide
Wylie ace
That's a fancy bike seat! no wonder he loved it.
January 15th, 2024  
Babs ace
Aw so sweet. He is taking cycling very seriously
January 15th, 2024  
Sue
Very cute
January 15th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Fantastic!
January 15th, 2024  
Dawn ace
So cute
January 15th, 2024  
Diana ace
The cutest shot!
January 15th, 2024  
