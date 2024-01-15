Sign up
Previous
Photo 3669
The minicyclist
Jodi and Quinn arrived to see us last evening. It was Quinn's first time on the bike and he absolutely loved it. I can see it becoming a regular happening. As long as they were moving, he was happy.
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
6
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
14th January 2024 6:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bike
,
grandson
,
cyclist
Wylie
ace
That's a fancy bike seat! no wonder he loved it.
January 15th, 2024
Babs
ace
Aw so sweet. He is taking cycling very seriously
January 15th, 2024
Sue
Very cute
January 15th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fantastic!
January 15th, 2024
Dawn
ace
So cute
January 15th, 2024
Diana
ace
The cutest shot!
January 15th, 2024
