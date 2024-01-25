Sign up
Previous
Photo 3678
Helping Uncle Josh
There's nothing better than having a hose to help your uncle clean the farming equipment.
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
1
2
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
working
,
rural
,
farm
Joan Robillard
ace
Fun capture
January 25th, 2024
