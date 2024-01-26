Previous
Three little monkeys

This little gang was busy redesigning a couple of pots and the plants! Once they had gone to bed, it was just a matter of sweeping up. The two little alyssum plants were harmed in the taking of this photo…
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Dianne

@dide
Babs ace
Ha ha they are having fun aren't they.
January 26th, 2024  
Dawn ace
So sweet they are well focused on job at hand
January 26th, 2024  
Brian ace
Adorable
January 26th, 2024  
