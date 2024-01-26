Sign up
Previous
Photo 3679
Three little monkeys
This little gang was busy redesigning a couple of pots and the plants! Once they had gone to bed, it was just a matter of sweeping up. The two little alyssum plants were harmed in the taking of this photo…
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
dirt
,
grandchildren
,
potplants
Babs
ace
Ha ha they are having fun aren't they.
January 26th, 2024
Dawn
ace
So sweet they are well focused on job at hand
January 26th, 2024
Brian
ace
Adorable
January 26th, 2024
