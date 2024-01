In about three weeks, we are doing a 4 day cycle ride down the west coast of the South Island. I have been a bit busy, or unwell, or it has been oppressively hot, so I haven't done much training. Today I finally got out on my bike and did about 22km, just cruising around locally. I went past his lovely old shed (I think @julzmaioro has used this shed in her project as she goes right by it on the way into town). Changing it to sepia seemed to suit the lovely rustic features.