Photo 3681
Today's weather
Today it has been gloomy and windy but still warm and muggy. Late today we had some great rain, lots of wind and a quick thunder storm. Our water tanks are filling quickly which is a bonus for the middle of summer.
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
weather
,
rain
,
wind
Delwyn Barnett
ace
The blur does give the impression of wind too. I'm glad you are pleased withe the rain! Eldest son and family's flight from Queenstown to Auckland was cancelled today - cross winds!
January 28th, 2024
Dianne
ace
@dkbarnett
oh no. That’s frustrating.
January 28th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
How do we represent certain weather events - no noise no movement! This is an excellent presentation - you would get lots of rain, I thought!
January 28th, 2024
