Today's weather by dide
Photo 3681

Today's weather

Today it has been gloomy and windy but still warm and muggy. Late today we had some great rain, lots of wind and a quick thunder storm. Our water tanks are filling quickly which is a bonus for the middle of summer.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Dianne

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
The blur does give the impression of wind too. I'm glad you are pleased withe the rain! Eldest son and family's flight from Queenstown to Auckland was cancelled today - cross winds!
January 28th, 2024  
Dianne ace
@dkbarnett oh no. That’s frustrating.
January 28th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
How do we represent certain weather events - no noise no movement! This is an excellent presentation - you would get lots of rain, I thought!
January 28th, 2024  
